WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The WrestleMania 39 fallout show lineup

April 6, 2023

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso

-Triple H addresses the fans

-Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

-New Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley “claims her throne”

-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch

-New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appear

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

