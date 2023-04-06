WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The WrestleMania 39 fallout show lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso
-Triple H addresses the fans
-Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest
-New Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley “claims her throne”
-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch
-New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appear
Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
