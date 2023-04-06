ROH Supercard of Honor poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 53 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent.

-42 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander for the AAA Mega Championship, while The Lucha Bros vs. The Kingdom vs. Top Flight vs. LFI vs. Aussie Open in a Reach for the Sky ladder match for the vacant ROH Tag Titles finished second with 23 percent of the voters.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show an A- grade and agree with the majority of readers who voted for Vikingo vs. Komander as the best match. Last year’s ROH Supercard of Honor received a majority A grade from 55 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.