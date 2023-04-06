AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring Tony Khan’s latest big announcement, AEW All Access week two rating

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 877,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 833,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

-The second edition of AEW All Access had 339,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Last week’s series premiere of AEW All Access had 328,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.30 rating, up from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.76 rating on USA Network. The April 6, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 979,000 viewers and a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic.