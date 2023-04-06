AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring Tony Khan’s latest big announcement, AEW All Access week two rating

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 877,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 833,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
-The second edition of AEW All Access had 339,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Last week’s series premiere of AEW All Access had 328,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demo.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.30 rating, up from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.76 rating on USA Network. The April 6, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 979,000 viewers and a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Good to see more and more people no longer following for the “huge” announcement bullshit. Tiny Con is really becoming the Boy Who Cried Big Announcement.
You know it’s too bad because the Jay White thing was good for Aew fans (he does nothing for me but that’s ok) and FTR winning their belts back and staying were both ACTUALLY newsworthy events. But I think that the “huge announcement” carrot has lost it luster and should probably be dropped