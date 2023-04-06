NXT Stand & Deliver poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event received a majority B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 41 percent of the vote.

-53 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom for the NXT North American Championship. Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller in an unsanctioned match finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C- grade. I agree with the majority that voted for the NXT North American Championship match as best of the night. Last year’s Stand & Deliver received a majority B grade from 35 percent of the voters. It’s the second year in a row that a North American Title match won best match, as last year’s ladder match with Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes finished in the top spot with 47 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.