NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events were taped for tonight’s NXT television show.
-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the NXT Tag Titles.
-Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar.
-Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray.
-Mei Ying’s in-ring debut.
Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
So MSK, Escobar, maybe Hit Row and the Garganos could all be on the main roster right now (preferably SDL) right? I have to think that the draft whenever that may be will certainly draw from NXT making way for the new bigger guys Like the Creeds and Steiner