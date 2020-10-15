AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament begins, four-way for a shot at the tag titles, a steak dinner

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a four-way tag match for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

-AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament begins.

-Chris Jericho and MJF meet for a steak dinner.

Powell’s POV: The tournament features Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix, Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela, Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page, and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy in first-round matches, but it’s unclear which match will air next week. It was announced last night that Cody will defend the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy in a rematch in two weeks. AEW Dynamite will be live in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...