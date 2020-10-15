NXT TV preview: Matches set for next week and the Halloween Havoc show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Titles.

The following matches are advertised for the October 28 “Halloween Havoc” themed edition of the NXT television show.

-Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title (gimmick determined via Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

-Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Championship (gimmick determined via Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez.

Powell’s POV: Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal means there will be a wheel of gimmick matches that someone will spin. Whichever gimmick match it stops on will be the gimmick of the match. I will be surprised if they don’t add Legado Del Phantasma vs. Isaiah Scott, Anshani Adonis, and Jake Atlas to one of these shows. Tommaso Ciampa has teased going after Velveteen Dream, and we may get Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Ever-Rise. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET.



