NXT UK TV preview: Heritage Cup tournament continues, big tag match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Dave Mastiff vs. Joseph Conners in a Heritage Cup tournament match.

-Walter and Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov and Pete Dunne.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK premieres Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Haydn Gleed has been sidelined with an illness, but he is hopeful that his written and audio reviews will return next week.



