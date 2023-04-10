04/10 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar to a match, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed, The Usos vs. Alpha Academy

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar to a match, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed, The Usos vs. Alpha Academy, and more (30:20)…

Click here to stream or download the April 10 WWE Raw audio review.

