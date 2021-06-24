TJ Wilson (a/k/a Tyson Kidd) says he didn’t know if he would be a good WWE producer, looks back on his first night in the role

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with TJ Wilson (a/k/a Tyson Kidd)

On why he wasn’t sure he was going to make a good WWE producer: “Where I believed in myself is that I did train people before, but I was physically able to show and demonstrate things. [Producing] is not that. I didn’t think I was going to be very good at this. At best, I might be alright, get the hang of it, and be okay. I had everyone help me. Johnny [Ace], Jamie Noble, Dean [Malenko], Arn [Anderson], really went out of their way to show me everything. It put a lot of things in perspective for me.”

On his first night as a WWE producer: “Off the bat, I thought I was going to be awful. I clearly remember my first day at Staples Center, I’m not assigned a match. I’m in a production meeting and seeing people, some I haven’t seen in two years or met before, and having different conversations. I clearly remember, it’s a women’s gauntlet match and Sasha [Banks] and Nia [Jax] are the last two. Sasha asks me something, runs an idea by me to see if it makes sense. The truth is, I had been away from wrestling for two years so it sounded like someone was speaking alien to me, I almost didn’t know what the hell she was saying. I was just like, ‘Yeah, sounds good.’ I didn’t even know what I was co-signing. I really thought I was going to be really bad. I thought I would be an assistant coach at NXT or at the PC. I didn’t think [producing] was going to go well.”

Other topics include his entire wrestling career, more on being a WWE Producer, and more.

H/T to Fightful Wrestling for the transcription.