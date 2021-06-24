WWE reportedly sets MSG return date

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, September 10, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The show will be a live edition of Smackdown on Fox.

Powell’s POV: The WWE show will take place less than two weeks before AEW runs Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Let the debate begin as to whether WWE had this event planned prior to the AEW announcement or whether the date was booked to counter AEW running in New York.