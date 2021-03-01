What's happening...

03/01 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce for the Raw Tag Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax vs. Naomi

March 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce for the Raw Tag Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax vs. Naomi, and more (36:02)…

Click here to stream or download the March 1 WWE Raw audio review.

