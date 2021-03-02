“Young Rock” on NBC, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Impact In 60 theme, Debra Marshall, Mike Von Erich, Lance Cade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The third episode of “Young Rock” series airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The title of tonight’s episode is “Forward, Together” and the description lists Lia suspecting a rival promoter is to blame when wrestlers start dropping out of her battle royal, Rocky’s career skyrockets, and Ata takes a leap of faith to pursue a musical dream.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay vs. Larry D, Acey Romero, Luster the Legend, and Adam Thornstowe. The show is preceded by the one-hour Before The Impact pre-show at 6CT/7ET. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. This week’s show has 14 matches. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature the best of Sami Callihan.

Birthdays and Notables

-Debra Marshall is 61.

-The late Mike Von Erich (Mike Adkisson) was born on March 2, 1964. He took his own life at age 23 on April 12, 1987.

-The late Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) was born on March 2, 1981. He died at age 29 on August 12, 2010. His death was ruled as “intoxication from mixed drugs complicating a cardiomyopathy.”