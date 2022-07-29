Liv Morgan on her first moment alone after winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship, battling doubts she would ever be a WWE champion, getting backstage support from other women in the WWE locker room, her younger sister’s reaction to her title win

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CBS Sports interview with Liv Morgan

Host: Shakiel Mahjouri

Story available via CBSSports.com

Video footage available at SHAK Wrestling YouTube Page

Liv Morgan’s first moments by herself after winning world title: “It was when I got to my hotel room. I thought I was going to want to go out and celebrate. That was my full intention… But when I got to my room I literally laid on my bed and draped my title over me and I just stared at the ceiling and replayed the last two hours of my life. I couldn’t get it to feel real. I just sat there like, ‘No, this happened.’ I laid there for hours. I didn’t move and I didn’t go out. I just laid there on my bed with my title, looking at the ceiling and trying to absorb that moment as best as I possibly could.”

How a young Liv Morgan would have reacted to her title win: “She’d probably have the biggest smile ever. She’d probably be smiling ear-to-ear, jaw open. Just in awe, in disbelief that she actually did it. She’d be stunned.”

On battling doubts that she’d ever be a world champion: “It’s a weird conundrum because I lost confidence but I never lost hope. There were tons of moments where I was maybe starting to bring up the idea of accepting that my wrestling career wouldn’t pan out the way I expected it to, still impactful nonetheless but maybe this just wasn’t in the cards for me. Tons of moments where I had to kind of familiarize myself with that possibility. At the same time, my inner-inner-inner monologue said, ‘You’re going to be champion. This is what you were born for. This is what you were meant for. There is no way that somewhere along the way in this crazy journey you are not going to have this.’ I just battled with that for a long time and now here we are.”

On backstage support from Alexa Bliss and other women: “It was amazing. It made the victory and everything so much sweeter. This is a competitive sport. What we do is competitive. We all want this. We all want to be in a position where we can say we are champions, where we can have this championship. The fact that so many other women took themselves out of that for a second to just be genuinely happy for me made everything so much sweeter. It genuinely touched me. This is just as good as winning. It was very, very sweet and I’m so grateful to all the girls.”

How her sister reacted to her cash-in and world title win: “My little sister, she is on video reacting. It’s so funny because the tickets she had were way further in the back. She didn’t think she would be on camera. She was actually running a little bit behind so she didn’t throw on makeup or get ready. For my match I had her brought down to the front row. I won, I cashed in and there are all these great shots of her reacting and screaming and she’s so excited. She love-hates it because she wasn’t ready at all. She had no make-up on at all and now this footage is going to be synonymous with my career until the end of time and she hates how she looks. She looks great.”