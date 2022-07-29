Ric Flair’s Last Match lineup: The latest card and list of Bunkhouse Stampede entrants for Sunday’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ric Flair’s Last Match event that will be held on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium.

-Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

-Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “The Wolves” Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards

-Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

-Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido in a four-way

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich

-Yuya Uemura vs. Ren Narita

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a four-way

-Kerry Morton and Ricky Morton vs. Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr.

-Bunkhouse Battle Royal (Entrants: Bully Ray, James Storm, Ricky Shane Page, Kommander, Crimson, Sinn Bodhi, Gringo Loco, Adam Priest, Wolife D, Kal Herro, Big Damo, Crowbar, Brian Myers, more TBA)

Powell’s POV: The third part of the Flair documentary is available here. Join me for my live review of the event on Sunday night as it airs via FITE TV pay-per-view for $34.99. Plus, FITE is also carrying the Starrcast weekend panels and the Roast of Ric Flair. Check out my interview with event promoter Conrad Thompson on the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.