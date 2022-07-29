AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty
-Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin
-Anna Jey vs. Ruby Soho
-Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor
-The Acclaimed’s music video on The Ass Boys
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
