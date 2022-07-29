AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty

-Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

-Anna Jey vs. Ruby Soho

-Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

-The Acclaimed’s music video on The Ass Boys

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).