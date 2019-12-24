AEW Dark, Impact Wrestling on AXS note, plus NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown poll results, ROH TV, Kassius Ohno, Brad Anderson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Dark online show includes Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears. The show will premiere tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

-Impact Wrestling airs airs Saturday night on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET this week and next week due to the holidays. Saturday’s show will feature the first of two “best of” editions.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. Actor Paul Walter Hauser will take part in the Promo School segment.

-In case you missed it, the NWA Powerrr premiered Monday on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages rather than on the usual Tuesday. Due to the holidays, my review will be available on delay.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox scored an C grade with 30 percent of the vote. F finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an A grade from 73 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 16 percent. I gave the show an A grade.

-The majority of Dot Net voters gave AEW Dynamite an C grade in our post show poll with 27 percent of the vote. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

-The latest Ring of Honor television show featured a look back at the ROH Unauthorized event. My written review will be available today along with my members’ exclusive audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brad Anderson is 50 today.

-Kassius Ohno (Chris Spradlin) is 40 today. He also worked as Chris Hero.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

