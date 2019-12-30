Match advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans has been announced for this week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

Powell’s POV: The match was announced during Fox’s NFL coverage on Sunday. The play-by-play voice also announced appearances by Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan, and other Smackdown regulars. Join me on Friday’s for my live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET.



