NXT TV preview: A pair of title matches among the bouts set for Tuesday’s show

May 5, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Kushida vs. Santos Escobar in a best of three falls match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

