NXT TV preview: A pair of title matches among the bouts set for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Championship.
-Kushida vs. Santos Escobar in a best of three falls match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
-NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match.
