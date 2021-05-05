MLW Fusion preview: MLW Middleweight Championship headlines tonight’s “season finale”

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco.

-Richard Holliday in action.

-An update on Contra’s contractual control over the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: This is billed as the season finale, and it’s assumed that MLW Fusion’s next first-run matches will air following the July 10 event in Philadelphia. MLW is also advertising Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Contra Unit, the Von Erichs, and more. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.