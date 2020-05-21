05/21 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: AEW media call with Cody discussing Saturday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view,  safety precautions taken during the pandemic, locker room leaders, Mike Tyson’s involvement

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling executive vice president Cody answered questions from the pro wrestling media via conference call on Thursday while promoting Saturday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. The topics included precautionary measures taken during the pandemic, wrestlers who have emerged as locker room leaders, mid-card talent with main event potential, Mike Tyson’s involvement at Double Or Nothing, and much more…

Click here for the May 21 AEW conference call with Cody.

