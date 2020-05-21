05/21 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley, Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa, Drake Maverick vs. Kushida and El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa in Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches, Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley, Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa, Drake Maverick vs. Kushida and El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa in Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches, Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong, and more (40:39)…

Click here for the May 21 NXT TV audio review.

