WWE releases Memorial Day video that will air during Monday’s Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released its annual Memorial Day video that will air during Monday’s Raw. Watch the video below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The usual first-rate production from WWE. It will be interesting to see if they also produce a video for the late Shad Gaspard or simply run the graphic tribute that was shown on NXT last night.



