Seth Rollins has a role in a forthcoming Marvel film

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Seth Rollins was photographed in costume on the set of Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order film (see below). There’s no word yet as to what part Rollins is playing or how big his role is.

Powell’s POV: There is speculation that Rollins is playing a member of the Serpent Squad, according to TheDirect.com. Either way, this explains why Rollins is being featured on Raw in sit-down interviews.