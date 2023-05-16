Seth Rollins has a role in a forthcoming Marvel film

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE star Seth Rollins was photographed in costume on the set of Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order film (see below). There’s no word yet as to what part Rollins is playing or how big his role is.
Powell’s POV: There is speculation that Rollins is playing a member of the Serpent Squad, according to TheDirect.com. Either way, this explains why Rollins is being featured on Raw in sit-down interviews.
Captain America New World Order filming in Atlanta, Georgia today. #marvel #anthonymackie #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder #CaptainAmerica #atlanta #georgia pic.twitter.com/AMKCc2yU5A
— Christopher Oquendo Photographer (@Christo45951886) May 16, 2023
