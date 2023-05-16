AEW Rampage rating for the Saturday night edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 284,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 294,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition that aired on a Friday in the 5:30CT/6:30ET time slot.

Powell’s POV: The lousy numbers continue as Rampage bounces around due to the NBA and NHL playoffs. Rampage finished 46th in Saturday’s cable ratings with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. The May 13, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a late afternoon edition.