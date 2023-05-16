WWE Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America ratings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 394,000 viewers for A&E and finished 23rd in the cable ratings with a 0.14 rating. The show focused on Randy Savage memorabilia.

-Sunday’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 277,000 viewers. The show finished 52nd in the Sunday cable ratings with a 0.07 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures delivered 383,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating, while last week’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 282,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. Next week’s Most Wanted Treasures features Bret Hart and his memorabilia.