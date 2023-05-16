Gene Snitsky on his status with MLW, the modern pro wrestling product, Vince McMahon being hands on with this WWE storyline

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

His status with MLW: “We’ll have to wait and see. I’m not at liberty to say, but the crazy thing about pro wrestling is you never say never. And the response was overwhelming. The fans seem to have loved the spot. And you know, the fans have a lot of say in the rest of the business these days. So I would keep my eyes peeled if I was the wrestling fan because you never know where Snitsky will show up…but he’s gonna show up in great shape. I look amazing. I feel amazing. I’m ruggedly handsome….”

On Vince McMahon being “hands-on” with his storyline and the baby doll punt: “Well, I was always the kind of guy in high school and grade school that got dared to do something, do it just for a reaction that was just my personality. So, ironically, that was a perfect fit for me. And I can remember, you know, going into the ring and walking through it. And, Vince, you know, Vince was very hands-on with that storyline. So he came in, he’s like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do this. You know, whatever you do…don’t f— this up.’ I’m like, ‘Listen, Mr. McMahon. I was gonna be a punter in high school. This is gonna be amazing. Trust me.’ Honestly to me, I said this the other day on a podcast. The funniest thing to me about that was the little fake baby sounds when I walked out with the baby doll. I’m thinking to myself ‘This is freaking great!’ Like, I’m trying not to laugh while I’m doing the skit. Because it’s so ridiculous. And I’m like, ‘This is awesome!’ So I get in there and you know, do the whole deal with the baby doll and punted it. It’s crazy. Like looking back on it. I didn’t think anything of it. It was just another day at the office. But it’s, you know, it kind of grew a life of its own…19 years later, we’re still talking about it. So that’s kind of funny to me that something so like off the wall, off the cuff just kind of stuck with the people and resonated with the fans to the point where they’re still talking about it all these years later.”

The current pro wrestling product: “Well. I mean, WWE is in a league of its own let’s be realistic. They have worldwide recognition of the product. When you say you wrestled at WWE, everybody knows what that is, like no offense to AEW or any of the other federations. But there are literally, it’s just not as globally known as WWE. You could go anywhere in the world and say, ‘Hey, man, I wrestled at WWE,’ and everybody knows pretty much what that is. But as far as the product goes, these days, it’s more of an acrobatic show. If you asked me like a lot of the stuff they do…like, when I was coming up through the business, as I said, I trained up at the Wild Samoan personal training center, and a lot of the psychology stuff that we learned isn’t as prevalent… as it was back then. I hate to use the word, but it’s almost like a gymnastics match or gymnastic show. You know what I mean? Like, to me, I can never understand how somebody takes a superplex in the first part of the match and then gets up and running the ropes a minute later. It’s like that’s the biggest move of the wrestling match. How do you just get up and run around after that? That should be it, you should be done. So like just those aspects of it kind of every once in a while I’m watching it and I’m just shaking my head. I’m like, man, that just doesn’t make any sense.”

