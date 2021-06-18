WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Hell in a Cell match and three additional matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Big E and Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin in a battle for the crown.

-Angelo Dawkins vs. Otis.

Powell’s POV: The storyline reason for moving the title match to Smackdown his that Mysterio tweeted that he couldn’t wait until Sunday, and Reigns accepted the new night. Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members, though tonight’s review could be delayed until Saturday due to back to back coverage with AEW Dynamite.