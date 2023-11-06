WWE Raw in Wilkes-Barre (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Ken Patera, Nick Aldis, Fred Yehi, Alexander Wolfe, Allysin Kay, Ryan Nemeth, Sky Low Low, Larry Cameron

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s WWE crown Jewel. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. “House of Villains” star Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Crown Jewel event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next Monday.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Wilkes-Barre, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Portland, Friday’s Smackdown in Columbus and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Oakland. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Ken Patera is 80 today.

-Hiroyo Matsumoto is 37 today.

-Nick Aldis is 37 today.

-Fred Yehi is 30 today.

-The late Sky Low Low (a/k/a Marcel Gauthier) died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.

-Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Allysin Kay turned 36 on Sunday.

-Ryan Nemeth is 39.

-The late Larry Cameron was born on November 4, 1952. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on December 13, 1993.