Cody and Brandi Rhodes welcome their first child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced the arrival of daughter Liberty Iris Runnels on Friday.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Cody and Brandi (and Pharaoh!) on the arrival of their daughter. With Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette announcing the arrival of their daughter earlier this week, hopefully Tony Khan is making plans for an official AEW nursery/daycare.