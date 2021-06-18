What's happening...

Cody and Brandi Rhodes welcome their first child

June 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced the arrival of daughter Liberty Iris Runnels on Friday.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Cody and Brandi (and Pharaoh!) on the arrival of their daughter. With Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette announcing the arrival of their daughter earlier this week, hopefully Tony Khan is making plans for an official AEW nursery/daycare.

 

A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody)

Readers Comments (2)

  1. chris June 18, 2021 @ 12:53 pm

    IN the near future, tony will have cody’s daughter and jon moxley’s daughter on tv and sign them to exclusive AEW wrestling contracts just like jonathan huber’s 8 year old son. Exploiting children is great for tv ratings.

    Reply
  2. Thotless June 18, 2021 @ 1:24 pm

    I’m guessing Liberty gets a clean win over Britt Baker when Dynamite returns to Wednesday night.

    Reply

