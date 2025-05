CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

Jake Barnett reviews AEW Dynamite with Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs, MJF contract signing with The Hurt Syndicate, Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart, and more (43:28)…

Click here for the May 21 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.