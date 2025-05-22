AEW Collision and TNA Impact coverage, Tony Khan media call, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, poll results, Bryan Danielson, Scott Putski, Traci Brooks, Joe Coffey, Santana Garrett, Wade Keller, Brian Pillman

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 2CT/3ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. I will have live notes on the call available. We hope to have the audio of the call available as a free podcast later today.

-AEW Collision will be simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. The show was taped last night in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Events Center. The show features the final push for Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Moose and Brian Myers. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream Friday on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show was pushed back due to Collision airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available over the weekend, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 46 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28? percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 28 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scott Putski is 59.

-Traci Brooks is 50.

-Bryan Danielson is 44.

-Joe Coffey is 37.

-Santana Garrett is 37.

-Happy birthday to my longtime friend and mentor Wade Keller, who is 53 today.

-The late Brian Pillman was born on May 22, 1962. He died on October 5, 1997 of heart disease at age 35.