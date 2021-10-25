WWE Crown Jewel poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent.
-65 percent of our voters gave Edge vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match the best match of the night honors. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship finished a distant second with 12 percent of the vote.
Powell’s POV: I gave Crown Jewel a B- grade. It was easily the best event the company has staged in Saudi Arabia. Granted that’s not saying a lot, but it was an entertaining show. I agree with the majority of voters who selected Edge vs. Rollins as the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.
