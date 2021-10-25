WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for tonight’s “season premiere”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The season premiere featuring the new Raw roster coming out of the WWE Draft.

-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Powell's POV: I assume that we'll get Zelina Vega's coronation as the Queen's Crown winner. Raw will be live from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center.