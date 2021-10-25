AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Preston “10” Vance vs. QT Marshall.

-Paul Wight vs. Arjun Singh, Cole Karter, and Carlie Bravo in a handicap match.

-Ryo Mizunami and Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante and Xtina Kay.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Toa Liona and Mike Reed.

-Emi Sakura vs. Reka Tehaka.

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.