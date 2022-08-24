AEW Dynamite in Cleveland (reports needed), AEW Dynamite poll results, Vince McMahon, Sho Funaki, Tino Sabbatelli, Mascara Dorada, Rocky Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. The show includes CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the undisputed AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS (and Jake will cover Friday’s Smackdown). My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, which will include the taping for Friday’s AEW Rampage. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 55 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vince McMahon is 77. The former WWE Chairman and CEO was born on August 24, 1945 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

-Sho Funaki is 54.

-Tino Sabbatelli (Sabby Piscitelli) is 39.

-Mascara Dorada is 34. He worked as Gran Metalik in WWE.

-The late Rocky Johnson was born on August 24, 1944. He died at age 75 on January 15, 2020. His death was attributed to a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot.