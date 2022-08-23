08/23 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo in a Lights Out match, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner in a non-title match, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Apollo Crews, Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo in a Lights Out match, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner in a non-title match, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Apollo Crews, Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell, and more (42:25)…

Click here for the August 23 NXT 2.0 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.