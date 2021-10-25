AEW Rampage lineup: Two matches set for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in an AEW Eliminator tournament semifinal match.

-Lio Rush and Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal.

Powell's POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena.