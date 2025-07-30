AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Marko Stunt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The show features Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship with everyone banned from ringside. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Chicago. If you are attending either show or another upcoming event and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Sean Legacy vs. Keanu Carver.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C+ grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marko Stunt (Noah Nelms) is 28.