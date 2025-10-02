AEW Collision taping in Lakeland (reports needed), TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, AEW Dynamite anniversary, El Dandy, Skye Blue, John Moore, Yokozuna

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be taped tonight in Lakeland, Florida, at RP Funding Center. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Impact includes Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. “The IInspiration” Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays. He will also be filling in for me with our weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 20 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-The first edition of AEW Dynamite was held on October 2, 2019, in Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena.

-Who are you to doubt El Dandy? Roberto Frías is 63.

-Skye Blue (Skylar Dolecki) is 26.

-Happy birthday to Dot Net staffer John Moore.

-The late Yokozuna (Rodney Anoaʻi) was born on October 2, 1966. He died of heart failure at age 34 on October 23, 2000.