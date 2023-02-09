Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Madusa, Shelly Martinez, Daisuke Sekimoto, Alexis Smirnoff

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch with Bully Ray banned from ringside. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. The show includes the MLW debut of Billie Starkz. While the days my reviews run will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. C finished a fairly close third with 18 percent. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 56 percent of the vote. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade for a strong, loaded episode.

Birthdays and Notables

-Madusa (Debrah Miceli) is 59. She also worked as Alundra Blayze in WWE.

-Shelly Martinez is 43.

-Daisuke Sekimoto is 42.

-The late Alexis Smirnoff (Michel Lamarche) was born on February 9, 1947. He died of kidney failure at age 71 on January 5, 2019.