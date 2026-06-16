Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Trying to make sense of Roman Reigns, thoughts on KQOTR semifinal winners, a celebrity angle for shock value, Chad Gable’s popularity

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio in a King of the Ring semifinal match: Nothing short of a Brock Lesnar run-in was going to make this match feel less predictable, which is fine. But they could have made this a lot more enjoyable by turning Dom loose on the mic at some point prior to the match. The creative forces seem too content to ride out the heat that Dom generated in the past, rather than add to it with fresh promos and antics.

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match: It felt like there was some mystery regarding the outcome of this match. Sure, Sky has been positioned as the bigger star of the two, but it seemed like there was a chance that Rodriguez would face her Judgment Day ally Liv Morgan in the tournament final. Sky going over means she could face Morgan in back-to-back matches if she beats her to win Queen of the Ring, but the more appealing one-off match is Sky vs. Charlotte Flair.

Chad Gable vs. Rusev: A good television match. The El Grande Americano vs. Original El Grande Americano feud was lousy on Raw compared to how it was presented on AAA television, so it’s a pleasant surprise that the fans are embracing Gable following his unmasking. Gable is doing a great job of playing the part of a humbled man who sees the error of his ways. Given how well this is going, it would be a huge mistake to pull the rug out from under the fans by having a heel Gable reveal that his recent actions have been a ruse. On a side note, I’m trying to be patient, but it’s frustrating that Page isn’t being featured more prominently, given how strong his work was in NXT and so far on the main roster.

Je’Von Evans vs. Austin Theory: A soft Hit. The match quality was worthy of a full Hit, but the finish combined with the post-match left something to be desired. Evans is heading into a King of the Ring semifinal match with Jey Uso on Smackdown, but their characters never even crossed paths. Worse yet, the focus shifted completely away from Evans to setting up next week’s World Tag Team Title match once the Street Profits arrived. On a side note, while it was a nice surprise to see Logan Paul return in a non-wrestling role, he’s cooled off so much since joining The Vision that a few months away from WWE television may have been just what he needed.

Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez: A soft Hit. Charlotte won the match, but Perez made good on her vow to Liv Morgan that Flair would not be 100 percent heading into their Queen of the Ring semifinal match. I like the story of Perez targeting Flair’s hand (even if it miraculously seemed to heal when Flair performed a handspring clothesline), but it felt like they should have done a little bit more with it if it’s going to play a big part in her match with Morgan.

WWE Raw Misses

Is Roman Reigns a babyface or a heel? He’s a heel, right? In addition to manipulating all of his cousins, he motioned for Fatu to perform a pair of top rope splashes on actor Eric Andre during the opening segment. It’s not like Andre is one of WWE’s d-bag celebrity regulars the fans resent for overstaying their welcome. He’s a comedian/actor who is co-starring in a Netflix movie with John Cena. Sure, fans will pop for Fatu committing violent acts. I just don’t know how anyone could watch Roman happily greeting Andre moments before unleashing Fatu on him as anything other than a dick move. I’d be fine with some mystery regarding Roman’s babyface/heel status if it felt like that was being played up. Rather, the babyface announcers giddily cheerlead everything Reigns does, regardless of how heelish some of his actions have been lately. I’m interested in The Bloodline’s latest drama, and I enjoy Roman’s work, but I want them to live up to the high standards they set with the storytelling for the original Bloodline.

Eric Andre follow-up: I didn’t expect them to film a hospital scene, but the angle seemed all but forgotten aside from the obligatory recap video later in the show. At the very least, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce should have thrown a fit backstage as he normally would in these situations. Pearce was upset in the ring, but his character was in a good mood the next time we saw him, while he told Lyra Valkyria that he was going to make something happen (which turned out to be a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match on next week’s show). And even if the idea is that they are keeping Pearce’s character ambiguous while LA Knight accuses him of having a pro-Bloodline bias, it doesn’t explain why the broadcast team and the other babyfaces never even questioned why Fatu wasn’t sent home at the very least. Fatu attacking Andre was fun in the moment, but it ultimately didn’t seem to serve a purpose beyond providing a brief dose of shock value.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)