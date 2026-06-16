NXT Great American Bash lineup: Title matches set for the first CW Network special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Great American Bash event that will be held on Sunday, June 28, in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship

-Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Myles Bourne defends the NXT North American Championship

Powell’s POV: Borne will defend his title against the winner of tonight’s Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake No. 1 contenders match. The three-hour NXT Great American Bash special will air live on The CW Network (and Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. The show will run head-to-head with the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. I’ll be covering AEW Forbidden Door, two of our staff members will be attending the show, and Jake Barnett will be on vacation. In other words, we may not have live coverage of the Bash special, but a review will be available afterward at the very latest, along with an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).