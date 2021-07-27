What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership opposite the Tokyo Olympics

July 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.814 million viewers, according to PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from the 1.923 million average from last week. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.871 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.839 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.733 million viewers. Raw delivered a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.57 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw delivered a .49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .57 rating. The July 27, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.617 million viewers. Obviously, the Tokyo Olympics coverage via NBC’s various platforms worked against Raw this week.

