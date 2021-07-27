NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show featuring the premiere of The Champions Series

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Thom Latimer (Team Kamille/Idol) vs. Marshe Rockett (Team Aron/Taryn).

-Skye Blue (Team Nick/Melina) vs. Jennacide (Team Pope/Velvet).

-Mims (Team Kamille/Idol) vs. JTG (team Aron/Taryn).

-Fred Rosser (Team Nick/Melina) vs. Trevor Murdoch (Team Pope/Velvet).

Powell’s POV: All four matches are part of The Champions Series points based tournament. Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.