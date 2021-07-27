What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

July 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, and Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens.

-Diamante vs. Big Swole.

-Killa Kate vs. Abadon.

-Zach Mason and Warren Johnson vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

-Red Velvet vs. Alejandra Lion.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

