AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, and Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens.

-Diamante vs. Big Swole.

-Killa Kate vs. Abadon.

-Zach Mason and Warren Johnson vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

-Red Velvet vs. Alejandra Lion.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.