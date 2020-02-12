WWE Backstage on FS1 viewership for the show featuring CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, and Stephanie McMahon

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage drew 169,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 97,000 viewers drawn by each of the last two episodes.

Powell’s POV: A nice increase for a show that featured CM Punk’s return as an an analyst, Charlotte Flair in studio, and Renee Young’s taped interview with Stephanie McMahon, who was in town for the WrestleMania 37 press conference.



