NXT TV results (5/27): Moore’s review of Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page for the NXT North American Title, Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights, Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker, Jasper Troy’s in-ring debut

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live May 27, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from the NXT Battleground PLE aired…

Separate shots of Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx was back) and Stephanie Vaquer were shown as they were arriving to the WWE Performance Center…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Security guards were surrounding the ring for the next match. NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints made his entrance. Ethan Page made his entrance with a serious look on his face. Miek Rome tried to do the formal in-ring championship match introductions, but Saints and Page jumped the gun and traded hands. Security separated both men. Rome finished the introductions while standing at ringside…

1. Ricky Saints vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship. Page slowed things down with a side headlock takedown. Saints went for a slam, but was backdropped by Page. Saints backdropped Page to ringside. Page came back with a Irish Whip into the steel steps. Ava walked out to stop the referee from doing a countout. The referee ordered the guards to “let them fight”. Saints dominated match heading into break.[c]

During the break, the commentators were confused as to what Ava actually just did. Saints dragged Page into the crowd area to brawl with the referee allowing it to happen. Saints tackled Page over the announce table, wiping out Booker T, who couldn’t get out of the way. Security guards separate them from close quarters. The referee ordered both men to bring things to the ring.

Page took advantage of this rules distraction by hitting Saints with a sick looking Twisted Grin (Twist of Fate) onto the protruding feet of a open chair. Saints sold the move like he was sliced in the neck. The chair crossbar was broke. Page caught Saints with an Ego’s Edge for a good nearfall. Saints tackled Page into the corner to prevent another Twist of Fate. Saints had a rally, but Page stuffed that by jabbing Saints in the throat to cause him to crumple.

Saints and Page traded Yay-Boo right hands. Page won the exchange with a Superkick. Saints countered a Power Slam into a DDT. Saints gave Page a Belly to Belly. Saints hit Page with a Scorpion Death Drop for a nearfall. Booker noted he was kicked earlier. Vic joked that Booker sounds like he’s looking for Hazard Pay. Page hit Saints in the throat for a nearfall.

Page tumbled to the apron to avoid Roshambo. Page came back by jabbing the top rope into the throat of Saints. Page hit Saints with a Twisted Grin for the clean win.

All Ego Ethan Page defeated Ricky Saints via pinfall in 12:52 to become the new NXT North American Champion.

John’s Thoughts: Holy crap, that result caught me off guard. The overuse of distraction finishes in pro wrestling made the heel plucking out a clean heel win stand out here in a good way. I really like the story of this match with the crux of Saints being him selling the throat injury. Not to mention, that Twist of Fate onto the exposed feet of the steel chair looked sick, setting up the match injury nicely. Happy to see this feud continue. As I’ve said too, All Ego is really impressing me with his character range combined with his solid in-ring storytelling. He’s someone who WWE can plug into the upper mix regularly once he gets called up to the main roster (probably being a great Money in the Bank winner in a future year).

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Fatal Influence and asked Jacy Jayne about her thoughts on challenging Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s title. Jayne bragged about taking initiative by attacking Vaquer on Sunday. Fallon said she should challenge for the title instead because Jayne lost recently to Vaquer. Jayne gloated and pointed out how Vaquer took the North American title away from Henley…

A Mike Santana vignette aired to introduce WWE viewers to Mike Santana (Formerly Santana of the Latin American XChange). Santana vs. Tavion Heights was hyped for after the break…

Josh Briggs was excited to see Yoshiki Inamura back in America. Josh asked Inamura why he’s not in Japan. He said he did go back, but he came back for Josh. Josh handed Inamura back his biker jacket and said he’s excited they can go after the tag team titles. Inamura said he’s thinking even bigger goals, which caught Briggs off guard…

Mike Santana made his entrance through the Performance Center crowd. Corey Graves compared Santana to past TNA legends from New York like Homicide and Amazing Red. No Quarter Catch Crew made their entrance…

2. Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights (w/Myles Borne, Wren Sinclair, Charlie Dempsey). Heights dominated the initial collar and elbow with his signature amateur wrestling offense. The commentators talked about Heights having a Olympic background. Heights and Santana jawed after a stalemate off a shoulder tackle. Santana caught a running Heights with a Shotgun Dropkick. Vic noted his wife (the unnamed former NXT interviewer McKenzie Mitchell) being shocked at her new company’s title being on a NXT wrestler.

Santana dumped Heights to ringside and hit him with an impressive Flip Dive.