WWE Smackdown rating for The Street Profits vs. Fraxiom for the WWE Tag Team Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.383 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.290 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.36 rating. Smackdown was opposed by an NBA Conference Finals game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers that delivered 5.839 million viewers for TNT. One year earlier, the May 17, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.186 million viewers and a 0.59 rating for a show that had King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinal matches.