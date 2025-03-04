What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The Elimination Chamber fallout episode

March 4, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addresses being attacked by John Cena

-Randy Orton returns

-Jade Cargill returns

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

